Three Pillars Capital Acquires 426-Unit Chateaux Dijon Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based private equity firm Three Pillars Capital Group has acquired Chateaux Dijon, a 426-unit apartment community located at 5331 Beverlyhill St. in Houston’s Galleria district. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, package lockers and a pet park. Austin-based InvestRes, which acquired the asset in 2018, sold the property to Three Pillars Capital for an undisclosed price. Jordon Emmott and Abraham Garza of Global Real Estate Advisors brokered the deal.