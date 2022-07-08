REBusinessOnline

Three Pillars Capital Acquires 544-Unit Del Mar Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based private equity firm Three Pillars Capital Group has acquires Del Mar Apartments, a 544-unit multifamily community in Houston’s Edgebrook neighborhood. Built in 1972, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with built-in bookshelves, passthrough kitchen bars and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include three pools and a fitness center. Jim Hurd of Houston Income Properties represented Three Pillars Capital, which plans to implement a capital improvement program, in the deal. Houston-based First Choice Management sold the property for an undisclosed price.

