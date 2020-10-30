Three Pillars Capital Acquires Houston Multifamily Portfolio for $100M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON —Three Pillars Capital, a locally based private equity firm that specializes in value-add multifamily investments, has acquired a portfolio of three apartment properties totaling approximately 700 units in Houston. The properties offer proximity to the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village Plaza and NRG Stadium. The names of the properties and seller were not disclosed.