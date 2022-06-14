Three Pillars Capital Sells 243-Unit Red Pines Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Three Pillars Capital Group has sold Red Pines Apartments, a 243-unit multifamily property located in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. Units come in one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, dog park and a children’s play area. An undisclosed, Texas-based private equity firm purchased the asset. The sales price was also undisclosed, but the deal yielded an internal rate of return of 22 percent for Three Pillars Capital and its investment partners following its purchase in early 2021 and the implementation of a value-add program.