The Smyrna, Tenn., hotel will be the debut property for the At Home Studio Living brand.
Three Pillars, Seven Seas to Develop 119-Room At Home Studio Living Hotel in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

SMYRNA, TENN. — Three Pillars Group and Seven Seas Ventures are co-developing At Home Studio Living, a 119-room hotel in Smyrna, a suburb of Nashville. The hotel will be part of the larger Marketplace at Smyrna mixed-use development. Set to open in first-quarter 2025, the property will mark the launch of the At Home Studio Living brand. Three Pillars is planning to add five more locations for the brand in the next 36 months. The company has selected Panama City Beach, Fla., for the second host city. Amenities at the At Home Studio Living Smyrna location will include guestroom kitchens, free Wi-Fi, onsite laundry, outdoor community patios with grills and modern technology in the guest rooms.

