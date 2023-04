FENTON AND HOWELL, MICH. — A three-property car wash portfolio in Michigan has traded hands for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes a Lake Effect Auto Wash in Fenton, a Lake Effect Auto Wash in Howell and a Classic Auto Wash in Howell. Garrett Monroe of Calder Capital provided merger and acquisition services on behalf of the seller, Fenton-based The Mechigian Auto Washes. Troy-based Ace Auto Wash was the buyer.