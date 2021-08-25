REBusinessOnline

Three-Property Hotel Portfolio Trades Hands in Hammond, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Indiana, Midwest

Pictured is the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

HAMMOND, IND. — A three-property, 257-room hotel portfolio has traded hands in Hammond, about 25 miles southeast of Chicago. The select-service hotels are all under the Marriott umbrella. The properties are within walking distance of each other and were sold in two separate transactions, prices of which were undisclosed. Nate Sahn and James Foxx of CBRE Hotels represented the seller.

