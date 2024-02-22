Thursday, February 22, 2024
Valley-Grove_Pleasant-Grove-Utah
The new restaurants will occupy a total 6,011 square feet at Valley Grove in Pleasant Grove, Utah.
Three Restaurants Sign Leases at $1.2B Valley Grove Development in Pleasant Grove, Utah

by Hayden Spiess

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH — Three restaurants have signed new leases at Valley Grove, a mixed-use property currently being developed by St. John Properties in Pleasant Grove, approximately 35 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Wayback Burgers, The Smoked Taco and Sip’N Drinks & Treats are scheduled to open at the property later this year, occupying spaces totaling 6,011 square feet. Upon full build-out, the cost of the project, which features office, retail, hotel and research and development space, is expected to total $1.2 billion.

Ryan Stewart, Erik Hulbert and Chris Flesner of Mountain West Commercial represented Wayback Burgers in the lease negotiations, and Stewart also represented The Smoked Taco in negotiations. Roger Woolstenhulme and Collin Cook of Wyngate Properties represented Sip’N Drinks & Treats.

Other retail tenants at Valley Grove include AT&T, Café Rio, Da Cloud Boba Shoppe, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kolache Krave, R&R BBQ, Starbucks Coffee, Slim Chickens, Verizon and Village Baker.

