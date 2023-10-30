Monday, October 30, 2023
Upon completion, Century Town Center will feature more than 700 residential units and 50,000 square feet of retail space.
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheast

Three Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Century Town Center in Doral, Florida

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Three new tenants have signed leases at Century Town Center, a mixed-use property in Doral. My Salon Suites, Rumble Boxing and Kidstrong will occupy 5,910; 2,541; and 2,734 square feet of ground-floor retail space, respectively. Located at 8175 NW 107th Ave., Phase I of Century Town Center features 326 residential units and 31,000 square feet of retail space. A planned second phase of the project will comprise an additional 408 residential units and 27,000 square feet of retail space. Rafael Romero and Malina Huynh of JLL represented the landlord — a partnership between Mattoni Group, Double C and Century Homebuilders Group — in the lease negotiations.

