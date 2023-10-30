Three Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Century Town Center in Doral, Florida

DORAL, FLA. — Three new tenants have signed leases at Century Town Center, a mixed-use property in Doral. My Salon Suites, Rumble Boxing and Kidstrong will occupy 5,910; 2,541; and 2,734 square feet of ground-floor retail space, respectively. Located at 8175 NW 107th Ave., Phase I of Century Town Center features 326 residential units and 31,000 square feet of retail space. A planned second phase of the project will comprise an additional 408 residential units and 27,000 square feet of retail space. Rafael Romero and Malina Huynh of JLL represented the landlord — a partnership between Mattoni Group, Double C and Century Homebuilders Group — in the lease negotiations.