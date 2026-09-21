Three Retailers Join The Outlets of Mississippi in Metro Jackson

PEARL, MISS. — Three retailers are opening new stores at The Outlets of Mississippi, a 325,000-square-foot, open-air outlet mall located in Pearl, roughly five miles outside Jackson. Toys “R” Us will open a 4,645-square-foot store this month, while footwear brand and specialty shoe retailer Clarks will launch its 3,000-square-foot space in the fourth quarter of this year. Seasonal pop-up retail chain Spirit Halloween has already opened its 7,556-square-foot store at the center.

The new leases are part of an ongoing revitalization of the center that has welcomed other national and regional brands including Ulta Beauty and Southern Marsh, along with Bath & Body Works, Michael Kors, Nike Factory Store, PUMA, Levi’s and Marshalls, among others.

Jackson, Miss.-based Spectrum Capital LLC owns The Outlets at Mississippi, which opened in 2013.