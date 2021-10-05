Three Retailers Sign Leases at $4B Miami Worldcenter Development in Downtown Miami

MIAMI — Three retailers have signed leases to join the tenant lineup at Miami Worldcenter, a $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development underway in downtown Miami. The three retailers are Sephora, a beauty and make-up retailer; Lucid Motors, an electric car company; and Bowlero, an entertainment retailer that offers bowling, interactive arcades and dining. The retailers, which are taking a combined 60,000 square feet, will open at Miami Worldcenter in 2022.

CIM Group and Miami-based The Comras Co. are leading retail leasing on behalf of Miami Worldcenter Associates, the master developer of Miami Worldcenter.

Sephora will occupy more than 6,000 square feet at the World Square Plaza, a 20,000-square-foot public plaza and park that will run along Miami Worldcenter’s 7th Street Promenade.

Lucid Motors plans on taking about 23,000 square feet and developing a multi-use facility. The retailer will have a Lucid Studio, which will allow customers to experience the brand and its lineup of luxury electric vehicles. The location will also serve as a service facility and a delivery center. The facility will be located along 1st Avenue and 10th Street.

Bowlero will occupy more than 31,000 square feet within Miami Worldcenter’s 78,000-square-foot “Jewel Box” retail building. The venue will have 28 signature blacklight bowling lanes, plush lounge-style seating and video screens. The new Bowlero will also feature an arcade with 75 games, a sports bar and food and beverage offerings.