Wednesday, July 10, 2024
ConnecticutLeasing ActivityNortheastRetail

Three Retailers Sign Leases at Atlantic Station in Stamford, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

STAMFORD, CONN. — Three retailers have signed leases at Atlantic Station, a mixed-use development located in Stamford. Lovesac, Golf Lounge 18 and Fresh & Co. will occupy 28,000, 9,000 and 3,000 square feet, respectively. RXR owns the property, which features 650 residences and 82,000 square feet of retail space. Brian Scruton of Cushman & Wakefield represented Lovesac in the lease negotiations; Tim Rorick and Janey Steinmetz of Newmark represented the landlord in conjunction with internal agents. Tyler Lyman of True Commercial represented both parties in the Golf Lounge 18 deal. Lyman also represented the landlord in lease negotiations with Fresh & Co., with Sabre representing the tenant.

