CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Three new tenants have signed leases at Carlsbad Arcade in the Village, a retail center comprising 13,000 square feet in Carlsbad, roughly 35 miles north of San Diego.

Village Florist Co., Carlsbad Golf Carts and Joey Snow Design Co. will occupy 1,180; 1,250; and 1,060 square feet, respectively.

Serena Patterson and Luke Holler of Urban Property Group represented both the tenants and the landlord, Carlsbad One LLC, in the leasing transactions.