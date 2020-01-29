Three Tenants Sign Leases at 41-Story Office Tower in Chicago

The property, 150 North Michigan, is known for its diamond-shaped peak and is pictured on the left.

CHICAGO — Three tenants have signed office leases at 150 North Michigan, a 41-story Class A office tower in Chicago’s East Loop. The German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest Inc. will take a full floor and Insight Global Tech will occupy 11,469 square feet on the 36th floor. Additionally, law firm Jackson Lewis renewed its lease for 29,793 square feet on the 24th and 25th floors. Combined, the three leases total 59,321 square feet. Sara Spicklemire, Kelsey Scheive and Seth Tuscher of CBRE represented ownership, CBRE Global Investors. The 654,508-square-foot property is currently 87 percent leased and recently underwent a $7 million renovation. The property is known for its diamond-shaped peak.