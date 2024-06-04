Three Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 35,000 SF at Metro Boston Life Sciences Property

EAST CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Three tenants have signed leases totaling approximately 35,000 square feet at One Canal, a 112,000-square-foot life sciences property located across the Charles River from Boston in East Cambridge. The tenants are Larkspur Biosciences, Incendia Therapeutics and Deep Genomics. The square footages of the spaces were not disclosed. Breakthrough Properties, a joint venture between global real estate owner Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, owns One Canal.