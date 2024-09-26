Thursday, September 26, 2024
Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms
Construction on Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms began in the third quarter of 2022.
Three Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 695,560 SF at Industrial Campus in Savannah

by Hayden Spiess

SAVANNAH, GA. — Three tenants have signed leases at Phase I of Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms, an industrial campus currently underway in Savannah. The new leases bring the campus, which currently totals 1 million square feet, to well above 50 percent preleased.

Linemart Inc., Homylink Furniture Inc. and BFG Supply will occupy 232,000; 309,000; and 153,000 square feet at the development, respectively. Construction on the project began in the third quarter of 2022.

Ryan Hoyt, Bennett Rudder, Chris Tomasulo and Lindsey Wilmot of JLL manage leasing on behalf of the landlord, McCraney Property Co. 

