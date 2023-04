HOUSTON — Three retailers have signed leases at Plazas at Midtown II, a shopping center in Houston. Dough Zone Dumpling House will open a 4,503-square-foot restaurant at the property, marking the brand’s first Texas location. Additionally, nightclub Clover has debuted an 1,848-square-foot venue, and Upscale Cleaners will open an 824-square-foot location. Fifth Corner is the landlord.