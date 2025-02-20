Thursday, February 20, 2025
Three Tenants Sign Office Leases at Maple Terrace in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Three tenants — Legacy Knight, Commit Consulting and Mitsui Fudosan America — have signed office leases at Maple Terrace, a mixed-use development in Uptown Dallas. The square footages were not disclosed. Maple Terrace features a 157,000-square-foot office building, a 22-story apartment building and retail and restaurant space. Matt Schendle and Carrie Halbrooks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Mitsui Fudosan, which owns Maple Terrace in partnership with McNair Interests and Hines, in the lease negotiations. Grant Henson and Ryan Collier of Rockcap Co. represented Legacy Knight. Jakey Younger of Citadel Partners represented Commit Consulting.

