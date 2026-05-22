Three Tenants Sign Office Leases Totaling 36,548 SF at Frisco Station

FRISCO, TEXAS — Three tenants have signed office leases totaling 36,548 square feet at Frisco Station, a 242-acre mixed-use development located north of Dallas. The tenants — architecture and engineering firm Parkhill (26,254 square feet), cement manufacturer Ash Grove (5,174 square feet) and financial advisory group Raymond James (5,120 square feet) — will all occupy space at Offices Three at Frisco Station. A partnership between Hillwood, VanTrust Real Estate and The Rudman Partnership owns Frisco Station.