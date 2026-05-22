Friday, May 22, 2026
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Offices-Three-at-Frisco-Station
The Offices Three at Frisco Station is now 48 percent leased following the completion of these deals.
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Three Tenants Sign Office Leases Totaling 36,548 SF at Frisco Station

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Three tenants have signed office leases totaling 36,548 square feet at Frisco Station, a 242-acre mixed-use development located north of Dallas. The tenants — architecture and engineering firm Parkhill (26,254 square feet), cement manufacturer Ash Grove (5,174 square feet) and financial advisory group Raymond James (5,120 square feet) — will all occupy space at Offices Three at Frisco Station. A partnership between Hillwood, VanTrust Real Estate and The Rudman Partnership owns Frisco Station.

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