Three Tenants to Join Haymarket Village Center in Northern Virginia, Six Renew Leases

HAYMARKET, VA. — Three new tenants have signed leases to join Haymarket Village Center, a 256,856-square-foot retail center situated about 38 miles west of Washington, D.C. Red Bank, N.J.-based First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is the landlord. The deals bring the retail center to full occupancy. Nova Patient Care, Cin Dental and BeBop will occupy 1,600; 1,824; and 1,575 square feet at the shopping center, respectively.

FNRP has also secured lease renewals with six existing tenants, including Divine Nail Spa, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Starbucks Coffee, Smoothie King, Sports Clips and Verizon Wireless. FNRP purchased Haymarket Village Center in 2018 for $34.5 million.