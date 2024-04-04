Thursday, April 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
First National Realty Partners is the landlord of the 256,856-square-foot retail center in Haymarket, Va.
Leasing ActivityRetailSoutheastVirginia

Three Tenants to Join Haymarket Village Center in Northern Virginia, Six Renew Leases

by John Nelson

HAYMARKET, VA. — Three new tenants have signed leases to join Haymarket Village Center, a 256,856-square-foot retail center situated about 38 miles west of Washington, D.C. Red Bank, N.J.-based First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is the landlord. The deals bring the retail center to full occupancy. Nova Patient Care, Cin Dental and BeBop will occupy 1,600; 1,824; and 1,575 square feet at the shopping center, respectively.

FNRP has also secured lease renewals with six existing tenants, including Divine Nail Spa, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Starbucks Coffee, Smoothie King, Sports Clips and Verizon Wireless. FNRP purchased Haymarket Village Center in 2018 for $34.5 million.

You may also like

Nestlé Purina PetCare Opens $450M Pet Food Factory...

BBX Logistics, FRP to Develop 213,500 SF Industrial...

Foundry Commercial Purchases Shopton Square Retail Center in...

Construction Resources to Open Design Center at Westside...

Chinese Restaurant Signs Two Leases Totaling 12,543 SF...

AlpHubbard Acquires Burger King-Occupied Restaurant Building in Coos...

Mid-America Arranges Sale of 68,121 SF North &...

Continental Signs 49,977 SF Industrial Lease in Metro...

Copaken Brooks Completes Lease-up of Phase I of...