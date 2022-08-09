Three Walls Capital Purchases Hotel Portfolio in Minnesota, Missouri

EAGAN, MINN. AND FENTON AND ST. CHARLES, MO. — Three Walls Capital (TWC) has purchased a three-property hotel portfolio in Minnesota and Missouri for an undisclosed price. The hotels include the 89-room Staybridge Suites Eagan Airport in Eagan, the 94-room Extended Stay America St. Louis Fenton in Fenton, and the 94-room Candlewood Suites St. Louis St. Charles in St. Charles. Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the assets on behalf of TWC. Aimbridge manages more than 65 properties owned by TWC, which plans to acquire and develop 35 extended-stay hotels over the next 18 to 24 months.