REBusinessOnline

Three Walls Capital Purchases Hotel Portfolio in Minnesota, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Minnesota, Missouri

EAGAN, MINN. AND FENTON AND ST. CHARLES, MO. — Three Walls Capital (TWC) has purchased a three-property hotel portfolio in Minnesota and Missouri for an undisclosed price. The hotels include the 89-room Staybridge Suites Eagan Airport in Eagan, the 94-room Extended Stay America St. Louis Fenton in Fenton, and the 94-room Candlewood Suites St. Louis St. Charles in St. Charles. Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the assets on behalf of TWC. Aimbridge manages more than 65 properties owned by TWC, which plans to acquire and develop 35 extended-stay hotels over the next 18 to 24 months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  