Located in South Los Angeles, 5035 Coliseum Plaza will feature a Costco Wholesale and 800 units of rental housing.
Thrive Living Breaks Ground on Costco-Anchored Mixed-Use Project in South Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Thrive Living, along with Los Angeles city and community leaders, has broken ground on 5035 Coliseum Plaza, a mixed-use project in South Los Angeles. The community will feature a Costco Wholesale anchoring the street-level retail space and 800 units of rental housing above. The project is the first mixed-use development in the nation to have Costco as the anchor retail tenant.

A total of 184 apartments, or 23 percent of the total units, will be dedicated to low-income households, and the balance of the units will be non-subsidized affordable and workforce housing. The site is designed to support families, seniors and other residents to move laterally from within the community.

Community amenities will include an advanced full-service fitness center, high-tech shared workspaces for residents, study space for students, community rooms connected to landscaped courtyards and a rooftop pool.

Construction of the 5035 Coliseum project will support thousands of jobs and is expected to take approximately 30 months from the start date. Additionally, the Costco location will creation an estimated up to 400 jobs once fully operational.

