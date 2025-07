COMMERCE CITY, COLO. — Thrive Preschool has purchased a school property, located at 10000 Chambers Road in Commerce City, for $3.5 million. The 12,014-square-foot property features modern classroom layouts, a fully fenced outdoor play area and ample parking. Thrive Preschool will open enrollment for the new location this fall. Kyle Moyer, Elizabeth Morgan and Cody Stambaugh of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.