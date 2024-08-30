Thrive Senior Living, Orison Holdings Break Ground on 75-Unit Project in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Thrive Senior Living and Orison Holdings has broken ground on Encore at Heritage-Glen, a 75-unit seniors housing project that will be located in the Alliance submarket of North Fort Worth. Arrive Architecture Group designed the property, which will feature 50 assisted living units and 25 memory care units. The groundbreaking of Encore at Heritage-Glen follows closely behind the announcement of the International at Aventura, Thrive Senior Living’s latest development in Florida.