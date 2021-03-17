Thrive to Open 203-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Montvale, New Jersey
MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living will open the welcome center on March 27 at Thrive at Montvale, a seniors housing community in the Northern New Jersey city of Montvale. The three-story building is located near Lake Tappan along the New York State border just north of Manhattan and will feature 203 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.
