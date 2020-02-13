REBusinessOnline

Throckmorton Partners, Pratt Co. Sell Parc Marin Multifamily Asset in Northern California for $20.5M

Parc-Marin-Corte-Madera-CA

Located in Corte Madera, Calif., Parc Marin offers 32 apartment units on 3.4 acres.

CORTE MADERA, CALIF. — Throckmorton Partners and The Pratt Co. have completed the sale of Parc Marin, an apartment community located in Corte Madera. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $20.5 million, which equates to $640,625 per unit and $636 per square foot.

Built in 1961 and renovated in 2017, Parc Marin features 32 boutique for-rent units. The property is situated on 3.4 acres.

Erich Reinchenbach of Marcus & Millichap represented the sellers in the deal.

