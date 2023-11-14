Ti Cold Completes 300,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in El Mirage, Arizona

EL MIRAGE, ARIZ. — Melbourne, Fla.-based Ti Cold, as designer and builder, has completed the construction of Phoenix Cold Storage Facility, a nearly 300,000-square-foot cold storage property in El Mirage, approximately 20 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics fully occupies the property, which serves as the company’s hub for the Southwest United States with access to key metropolitan markets in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado.

The fully racked facility features five fully convertible rooms with the ability to handle frozen and chilled temperatures from negative 10 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit; 60-foot-deep refrigerated dock; and doors to manage distribution and handling services. The property also features 40,500 pallet positions situated in a 50-foot clear height rooms and utilizes the ALTA EXPERT Industrial Freon Refrigeration System.

This facility represents one of the first large-scale, third-party logistics cold storage facilities in the Phoenix market.