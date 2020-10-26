REBusinessOnline

Ti Cold Development to Build 303,920 SF Cold Storage Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Ti Cold Development, which specializes in cold storage properties, will build a 303,920-square-foot facility within East Hardy Commerce Park in Houston. The site offers proximity to Interstate 45, Beltway 8 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The facility will feature more than 42,000 pallet positions and will be marketed to both multi-tenant and build-to-suit users. A construction schedule was not disclosed.

