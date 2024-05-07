Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Ti Cold to Build 125,000 SF Cold Storage Facility for Central Cold Solutions in Conway, Arkansas

by John Nelson

CONWAY, ARK. — Ti Cold plans to develop a build-to-suit cold storage facility in Conway for Central Cold Solutions. The 125,000-square-foot property will feature 50-foot clear heights, structural steel pallet racks and the ability to regulate temperatures ranging from 40 to minus-20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Central Cold Solutions aims to support food wholesalers, retailer and food manufacturing customers in Central Arkansas through this facility. The construction timeline for the project was not disclosed. Brad Lacy of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce assisted in the site selection.

