TIAA Provides $265.2M Loan for Philadelphia Life Sciences Expansion, Conversion Project

Keystone Development + Investment will use the proceeds of the new loan to develop another 200,000 square feet of life sciences space within The Curtis, as well as to fund leasing costs and infrastructural improvements.

PHILADELPHIA — An affiliate of the Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association (TIAA) has provided a $265.2 million loan for a life sciences expansion project in Philadelphia. The Curtis is a 12-story, 912,245-square-foot building in the Center City District that originally housed a publishing operation and now features lab, office and research and development space. The borrower, Keystone Development + Investment, purchased the historic building in 2014 and has subsequently converted portions of the leasable space to support life sciences usage. Proceeds from this loan will enable Keystone to continue that initiative with the conversion of 200,000 square feet of additional space within The Curtis. A portion of the proceeds will also be used to fund infrastructure upgrades and leasing costs. Current tenants at The Curtis include BioLabs, IMVAXM Vivodyne and Aro Biotherapeutics.

