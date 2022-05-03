TIAA to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Frisco, Create 2,000 New Jobs

FRISCO, TEXAS — The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) will relocate its corporate headquarters from New York City to Frisco, a move that is expected to create about 2,000 new jobs and constitute a capital investment of approximately $58 million. The site will be located within The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ 91-acre headquarters and training campus. Founded in 1918, TIAA provides insurance and financial services to employees in the academic, research, medical and governmental fields. The organization, which did not provide a timeline for the move, cited the workforce demographics of North Texas, as well as the amenities at The Star, as major factors behind its overall relocation and specific site selection.