NEW YORK CITY — TickPick, an online platform for buying and selling of fee-free event tickets, has signed a 17,000-square-foot office headquarters lease at One Penn Plaza in Midtown Manhattan. Alec Kirschner of Vestian, a global brokerage firm specializing in tenant representation, represented TickPick in the lease negotiations. Vornado Realty Trust owns the building and was self-represented.