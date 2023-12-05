Tidal Delivers First Southeast Mass Timber Residential Project With 389-Unit Ann Street Lofts in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Tidal Real Estate Partners, on behalf of investment vehicle Flank GP Fund I, has delivered Ann Street Lofts, a two-building residential development located at 110 Ann St. in downtown Savannah. The 389-unit property represents the first mass timber residential project in the Southeastern United States, according to Tidal.

The developer and project architectural firm, LS3P, are targeting LEED Gold certification for Ann Street Lofts, which features a rooftop solar array and electric vehicle charging stations, as well as exposed timber columns, beams and ceilings throughout.

Greystar manages the property, whose rental rates range from $1,712 to $3,902 per month, according to Apartments.com. Floor plans range from studios to four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, movie theater, grilling areas, business center, onsite property management and maintenance, bicycle storage, pet play area and a pet washing station.