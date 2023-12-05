Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Ann Street Lofts in downtown Savannah features a rooftop solar array and electric vehicle charging stations, as well as exposed timber columns, beams and ceilings throughout.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Tidal Delivers First Southeast Mass Timber Residential Project With 389-Unit Ann Street Lofts in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Tidal Real Estate Partners, on behalf of investment vehicle Flank GP Fund I, has delivered Ann Street Lofts, a two-building residential development located at 110 Ann St. in downtown Savannah. The 389-unit property represents the first mass timber residential project in the Southeastern United States, according to Tidal.

The developer and project architectural firm, LS3P, are targeting LEED Gold certification for Ann Street Lofts, which features a rooftop solar array and electric vehicle charging stations, as well as exposed timber columns, beams and ceilings throughout.

Greystar manages the property, whose rental rates range from $1,712 to $3,902 per month, according to Apartments.com. Floor plans range from studios to four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, movie theater, grilling areas, business center, onsite property management and maintenance, bicycle storage, pet play area and a pet washing station.

You may also like

New Multifamily Starts to Slow to a Crawl...

Rosewood Begins Leasing 311-Unit Multifamily Project in San...

Crescent Communities Opens 340-Unit Novel West Midtown Apartments...

Northmarq Arranges $107M Sale of Alta Filament Apartments...

Capstone Real Estate Sells Former Student Housing Community...

Electrical Contractor Signs 93,800 SF Industrial Lease in...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 16-Unit University Village Apartments...

Parkview Financial Provides $19.8M Construction Loan for Philadelphia...

Barberry Rose Sells Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio for $5M