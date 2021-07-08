Tide Equities Acquires Palm Valley Multifamily Property in Goodyear, Arizona for $71.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Tides at Palm Valley in Goodyear, Ariz., features 264 apartments, two swimming pool and spa areas, a resident clubhouse, fitness center and business center.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Tide Equities has purchased Palm Valley, a multifamily property in Goodyear. Avanti Residential sold the asset for $71.8 million. Tide Equities has renamed the community Tides at Palm Valley.

Built in 1997, the property features 264 apartments; two resort-style swimming pool and spa areas with covered cabanas; a fitness center; basketball court; resident clubhouse; business center; children’s playground; barbecue and picnic areas; and package lockers. Updated units offer quartz countertops, new wood-style vinyl plank flooring and carpet, interior paint, new white cabinet doors and hardware, stainless steel appliances, kitchen backsplash, new lighting fixtures and new plumbing fixtures.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the deal.