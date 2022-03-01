REBusinessOnline

Tide Equities, CIM Group Purchase 1,012-Unit Del Mar Terrace Apartments in Phoenix for $255M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Phoenix, Del Mar Terrace features 1,012 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and daycare center.

PHOENIX — Tide Equities and CIM Group have acquired Del Mar Terrace, a multifamily community located at 7007 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix’s West Valley submarket. Del Mar Terrace Apartments LLC, an entity of Heers Development, sold the asset for $255 million, or $251,976 per unit.

Built in 1986, Del Mar Terrace features 1,012 apartments in a mix of four one- and two-bedroom floorplans that range in size from 626 square feet to 885 square feet. The pet-friendly property features a swimming pool, fitness center and daycare center.

Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle of Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team represented the buyer in the deal. Loren Heikenfeld, Kevin Leamy, Jeff Erxleben, Lauren Bresky and Joel Heinkenfeld of Northmarq’s Dallas Debt & Equity team secured bridge loan financing and buyer’s equity for the acquisition.

