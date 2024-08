SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — A partnership between developers Tidemark and BOD Holdings has broken ground on a 135-unit multifamily project in Somersworth, located on the Maine-New Hampshire border. Designed by New Hampshire-based PROCON, the complex will be located in the downtown area and will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, package room, leasing office and onsite parking. Completion is slated for spring 2026.