Tides Equities Sells Apartment Complex in Phoenix for $41M

PHOENIX — Tides Equities has sold Tides on McDowell, a multifamily community located at 4620 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix, to Houston-based Nitya Capital for $41 million. Jesse Hudson, Logan Baca and Chris Michl of Northmarq’s Phoenix office represented the Los Angeles-based seller in the transaction.

Built in 1985 on 13 acres, Tides on McDowell features 27 two-story buildings with studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The property features a mix of renovated, partially upgraded and original-condition units. Amenities include a pool, soccer field, playground, leasing office, fitness center, outdoor grilling area, clubhouse, laundry facilities and gated access.