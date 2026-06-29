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Tides-McDowell-Phoenix-AZ
Northmarq’s Phoenix-based team has arranged the $41 million sale of Tides on McDowell in the Westside neighborhood of Phoenix. The asset was built in 1985.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Tides Equities Sells Apartment Complex in Phoenix for $41M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Tides Equities has sold Tides on McDowell, a multifamily community located at 4620 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix, to Houston-based Nitya Capital for $41 million. Jesse Hudson, Logan Baca and Chris Michl of Northmarq’s Phoenix office represented the Los Angeles-based seller in the transaction.

Built in 1985 on 13 acres, Tides on McDowell features 27 two-story buildings with studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The property features a mix of renovated, partially upgraded and original-condition units. Amenities include a pool, soccer field, playground, leasing office, fitness center, outdoor grilling area, clubhouse, laundry facilities and gated access.

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