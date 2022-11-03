REBusinessOnline

Tides Equities Acquires Three Dallas-Area Apartment Communities Totaling 966 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Solaris-Apartments-Dallas

​ Pictured is the pool area at Solaris, a 432-unit community in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas and one of three properties in the newly acquired portfolio.

DALLAS AND RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Tides Equities has acquired three apartment communities totaling 966 units in the Dallas area. Belterra and Estancia are both located in the northeastern suburb of Richardson, were respectively built in 1984 and 1981 and respectively total 314 and 220 units. Solaris is located in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of Dallas, was constructed in 1983 and comprises 432 apartments. Units at Belterra, Estancia and Solaris respectively feature an average size of 584, 934 and 762 square feet, and all three properties offer assorted outdoor amenities. Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello and Will Balthrope of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, The ValCap Group, in the transaction. The team also procured Tides Equities as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  