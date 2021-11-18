Tides Equities Acquires Wynn Palms Multifamily Property in Las Vegas for $113.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Wynn Palms in Las Vegas features 555 apartments, three swimming pools and a playground.

LAS VEGAS — California-based Tides Equities has purchased Wynn Palms, an apartment community located at 3800 Wynn Road in Las Vegas. 3D Investments sold the asset for $113.5 million.

Jared Glover of Berkadia Las Vegas represented the buyer in the deal.

Wynn Palms features 555 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community amenities include three swimming pools, six laundry facilities and a playground.