Tides Equities Buys Three Apartment Communities in Metro Phoenix
PHOENIX AND GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Tides Equities has purchased three multifamily properties in Phoenix and Glendale from Denver-based PaulsCorp for an undisclosed price.
The portfolio includes 445 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Constructed in 1985 and 1986, the communities were each at least 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.
The portfolio includes:
- The Perry, a 148-unit property at 6231 N. 67th Ave. in Glendale
- Serena Park, a 141-unit community at 8546 N. 59th Ave. in Glendale
- Red Sage, a 156-unit asset at 5704 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix
Brad Cooke, Cindy Cooke, Matt Roach and Chris Roach of Colliers Arizona handled the transaction.
