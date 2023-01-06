Tides Equities Buys Three Apartment Communities in Metro Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

The Perry in Glendale, Ariz., features 148 apartments.

PHOENIX AND GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Tides Equities has purchased three multifamily properties in Phoenix and Glendale from Denver-based PaulsCorp for an undisclosed price.

The portfolio includes 445 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Constructed in 1985 and 1986, the communities were each at least 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The portfolio includes:

The Perry, a 148-unit property at 6231 N. 67th Ave. in Glendale

Serena Park, a 141-unit community at 8546 N. 59th Ave. in Glendale

Red Sage, a 156-unit asset at 5704 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix

Brad Cooke, Cindy Cooke, Matt Roach and Chris Roach of Colliers Arizona handled the transaction.