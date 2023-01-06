REBusinessOnline

Tides Equities Buys Three Apartment Communities in Metro Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

The-Perry-Glendale-AZ

The Perry in Glendale, Ariz., features 148 apartments.

PHOENIX AND GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Tides Equities has purchased three multifamily properties in Phoenix and Glendale from Denver-based PaulsCorp for an undisclosed price.

The portfolio includes 445 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Constructed in 1985 and 1986, the communities were each at least 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The portfolio includes:

  • The Perry, a 148-unit property at 6231 N. 67th Ave. in Glendale
  • Serena Park, a 141-unit community at 8546 N. 59th Ave. in Glendale
  • Red Sage, a 156-unit asset at 5704 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix

Brad Cooke, Cindy Cooke, Matt Roach and Chris Roach of Colliers Arizona handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  