Tierra Linda Nears Completion of $95M Reef Multifamily Community Near Jacksonville

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTIC BEACH, FLA. — Tierra Linda Development LLC is nearing completion for The Reef, an $95 million apartment community underway in Atlantic Beach, one of metro Jacksonville’s beaches. The 456-unit community will span 530,000 square feet across two five-story buildings and a two-story, 13,500-square-foot clubhouse. Rooftop amenities will include a bar, lounge and a resort-style pool. Other amenities will include party patios, a yoga lawn, fitness center, game room, car wash center, dog park and access to nearby Hanna Park.

Tierra Linda is the project’s developer and a subsidiary of The Klotz Group of Cos. KABR Group and Klotz have partnered in the project. Tierra Linda expects to first deliver The Reef’s clubhouse in October and then open units in phases afterward. The design team includes architect Dwell Design Studio, civil engineer Connelly & Wicker Inc. and general contractor Live Oak Contracting LLC.