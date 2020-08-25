REBusinessOnline

Tiffany & Co. Unveils Plans for Redeveloped Flagship Store in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office, Retail

Tiffany's-Manhattan

The redevelopment of Tiffany's flagship store in Manhattan is expected to be complete in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY — Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. has unveiled plans for the redevelopment of its flagship store at 727 5th Ave. in Manhattan. The top three floors of the 10-story building will be converted from office space into a new exhibition and event space surrounded by a curtain of glass complementing the limestone façade below. That space was originally completed in 1980, and the building itself was originally constructed in 1940. Tiffany has partnered with The Office of Metropolitan Architecture on the project, which is expected to be complete in 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  