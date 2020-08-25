Tiffany & Co. Unveils Plans for Redeveloped Flagship Store in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. has unveiled plans for the redevelopment of its flagship store at 727 5th Ave. in Manhattan. The top three floors of the 10-story building will be converted from office space into a new exhibition and event space surrounded by a curtain of glass complementing the limestone façade below. That space was originally completed in 1980, and the building itself was originally constructed in 1940. Tiffany has partnered with The Office of Metropolitan Architecture on the project, which is expected to be complete in 2022.