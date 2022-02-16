TIG Real Estate Underway on 127,810 SF Industrial Project in Flower Mound, Texas

Niagara's new headquarters facility in Flower Mound, Texas is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Locally based developer TIG Real Estate Services is underway on construction of a 127,810-square-foot industrial project in the Fort Worth suburb of Flower Mound. Designed by Meinhardt & Associates, the project is a build-to-suit for Niagara, a manufacturer of water and energy conservation products. The facility, which will serve as Niagara’s new headquarters, will feature 49-foot clear heights, 19 overhead dock doors and one drive-up ramp. Cadence McShane is the general contractor for the development, which is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.