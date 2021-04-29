TIG Sells 2 MSF Michelin Distribution Center in Wilmington, Illinois

The property is located within Elion Logistics Park 55.

WILMINGTON, ILL. — Transwestern Investment Group (TIG) has sold the Michelin Super Regional Distribution Center in Wilmington, about 60 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. A build-to-suit for Michelin, the 2 million-square-foot property is situated within Elion Logistics Park 55. The 2,500-acre rail-served industrial park features access to 30 percent of the U.S. population with a one-day drive, according to TIG. Michelin continues to occupy a long-term lease at the property. Nick Murphy and Josh McArtor of Eastdil Secured represented TIG in the sale. Silver Creek was the buyer.