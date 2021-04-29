TIG Sells 2 MSF Michelin Distribution Center in Wilmington, Illinois
WILMINGTON, ILL. — Transwestern Investment Group (TIG) has sold the Michelin Super Regional Distribution Center in Wilmington, about 60 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. A build-to-suit for Michelin, the 2 million-square-foot property is situated within Elion Logistics Park 55. The 2,500-acre rail-served industrial park features access to 30 percent of the U.S. population with a one-day drive, according to TIG. Michelin continues to occupy a long-term lease at the property. Nick Murphy and Josh McArtor of Eastdil Secured represented TIG in the sale. Silver Creek was the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.