Tiger Properties Breaks Ground on 380-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — Tiger Properties has broken ground on Cambridge Creek Clemson, a 380-bed student housing community located two miles from the Clemson University campus in South Carolina. The property will offer two- and three-bedroom units. Communal amenities will include a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, study lounge, computer lab and game room. Outdoor amenities will include a pool, open-air pavilion, grilling stations and green space. The project is scheduled to deliver in August 2021.