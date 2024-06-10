Tigerhawk Logistics Signs 328,048 SF Industrial Lease Expansion Near Port Houston

HOUSTON — Tigerhawk Logistics has signed a 328,048-square-foot industrial lease expansion at Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative development by Stream Realty Partners and Principal Asset Management that is located near Port Houston. After initially taking 135,285 square feet at Building 2 last winter, Tigerhawk is more than doubling its footprint at the property by taking space at the 432,316-square-foot Building 1. Grant Hortenstine and Pearce Martens of CBRE represented Tigerhawk in the lease negotiations. Tyler Maner and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream represented ownership on an internal basis.