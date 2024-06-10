Monday, June 10, 2024
Tigerhawk Logistics is more than doubling its footprint at Portside Logistics Center in Houston.
Tigerhawk Logistics Signs 328,048 SF Industrial Lease Expansion Near Port Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Tigerhawk Logistics has signed a 328,048-square-foot industrial lease expansion at Portside Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative development by Stream Realty Partners and Principal Asset Management that is located near Port Houston. After initially taking 135,285 square feet at Building 2 last winter, Tigerhawk is more than doubling its footprint at the property by taking space at the 432,316-square-foot Building 1. Grant Hortenstine and Pearce Martens of CBRE represented Tigerhawk in the lease negotiations. Tyler Maner and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream represented ownership on an internal basis.

