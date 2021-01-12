Tiktin Real Estate Negotiates $4.9M Sale of 7-Eleven-Occupied Property in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The freestanding building is located at 4200 Winter Garden Vineland Road in Winter Garden, Fla., 16 miles west of downtown Orlando.

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services (TREIS) has negotiated the $4.9 million sale of a 4,794-square-foot building leased to 7-Eleven in Winter Garden. The freestanding building is located at 4200 Winter Garden Vineland Road, 16 miles west of downtown Orlando. A Mobil gas station on the property was not included in the sale. Stablewood Properties acquired the property from an entity doing business as 600 East LLC. Adam Tiktin, Alejandro Snyder and Michael Williams of TREIS represented both the seller and buyer in the transaction.