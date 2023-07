PHILADELPHIA — Tilted 10, an entertainment concept that combines bowling, minigolf, bumper cars, arcade games, laser tag and other activities, has opened a two-level, 103,000-square-foot center at Philadelphia’s Willow Grove Park Mall. The venue will eventually feature a full-service taco bar as well. Other major tenants at Willow Grove Park Mall, which is owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), include Apple, Bloomingdales, Primark, American Eagle and H&M.