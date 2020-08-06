Timber Development Acquires 12,000 SF Retail Property in Winchester, Indiana

The property is home to Verizon, Mimi Nails and a new Japanese restaurant.

WINCHESTER, IND. — Timber Development has acquired a 12,000-square-foot retail property shadow-anchored by Walmart in Winchester, which is located in East Central Indiana. The purchase price and seller were not disclosed. The property was 40 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Kubachi Japanese & Hibachi restaurant, Mimi Nails and Verizon.