LAREDO, TEXAS — Chicago-based private equity real estate firm Timber Hill Group has purchased four industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sites totaling 23.1 acres in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The sites at 701 Enterprise St. and 4006 Quivira Drive will have new facilities developed from the ground up that are expected to be complete by mid-2025. Timber Hill will renovate the existing facilities at the sites at 18729 and 18701 Metropolitan Road. The seller was not disclosed.